FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Jan 28 - Second half
goals from Asamoah Gyan and Dede Ayew saw Ghana overcome a
spirited struggle by Mali to win 2-0 on Saturday in their second
Group D game at the African Nations Cup finals.
The World Cup quarter-finalists emphasised their status as
one of the pre-tournament favourites with a strong finish as
they slowly overwhelmed their west African rivals in hot and
humid conditions in Franceville.
Gyan, who caused a big stir when he left Premier League
Sunderland in September in a loan move, repaid the faith placed
in him by Ghana by scoring an excellent, long-range free kick to
open the scoring in the 63rd minute.
Injury concerns had made him doubtful before the tournament
and again ahead of Saturday's match in the Gabonese provincial
town, but coach Goran Stevanovic risked playing him.
Gyan's right-footed shot was driven wide of the diving
Soumbeyla Diakite to keep up the high standard of goals at the
tournament, being co-hosted by Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.
Ayew's effort in the 76th minute was as good as he cut in
from the right wing, turned his defender one way and then the
other before squeezing a shot inside the upright.
Ghana had gradually taken control of the game after Mali
produced the best effort of the first half - a free kick from
youthful striker Cheick Tidiane Diabate that hit one post, ran
across the goal line, hit the opposite pole and bounced to
safety.
Ghana played with a makeshift defence after the suspension
of central defenders John Mensah and Isaac Vorsah but did not
allow Mali any clear chance in open play.
Ghana are now on six points in the group but mathematically
still not yet sure of a quarter-final place. They next meet
Guinea on Tuesday. Guinea and Mali have three points and
Botswana, whipped 6-1 by Guinea earlier on Saturday, none.
Gyan, a record signing for Sunderland, is now on loan to Al
Ain in the United Arab Emirates.
