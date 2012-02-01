FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Feb 1 Ghana reached the quarter-finals of the African Nations Cup with a 1-1 draw against Guinea on Wednesday, a result which eliminated their opponents.

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu gave Ghana the lead with one of the best goals of the tournament, flicking the ball up and volleying home from just outside the area on 28 minutes.

Guinea, who had Mamadou Dioulde Bah sent off in the second half, levelled just before halftime when Abdoul Razzagui Camara's cross was misjudged by goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey and landed in the net.

Ghana, co-favourites alongside Ivory Coast, topped Group D with seven points while Guinea finished third with four.

Mali finished second with a 2-1 win over Botswana.

Guinea had an early penalty appeal turned down when Pascal Feindouno appeared to be tripped by Kwarasey but the referee judged that no contact was made by the goalkeeper's outstretched arms.

They also had an Ibrahima Traore goal disallowed for offside in a lively opening.

Ghana broke the deadlock when a corner was rolled to Agyemang Badu on the edge of the area and the Udinese player, who won the world under-20 championship with Ghana in 2009, flicked the ball up with this left foot, then rifled a dipping volley into the far corner with this right.

The Black Stars nearly had a second when some poor defending allowed the ball to fall to Samuel Inkoom but he chipped wide when he should have scored.

Instead, Guinea levelled in first half stoppage time with a fortuitous effort. Camara sent what appeared to be an intended cross over from the left but the ball flew over a bemused Kwarasey and into the net.

Guinea continued to have the better of the game after the break but lost momentum when Dioulde Bah was sent off in the 70th minute, receiving a second yellow card for a high tackle.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Malabo; Editing by Justin Palmer)