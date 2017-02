FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Feb 5 Ghana needed extra time to beat Tunisia 2-1 in their African Nations Cup quarter-final on Sunday and book a semi-final meeting with Zambia.

A goalkeeping howler gifted Dede Ayew the 101st-minute winner after Aymen Mathlouthi dropped a cross right into the path of the Ghanaian midfielder.

Ghana captain John Mensah retuned from injury to score from a corner after just 10 minutes but Saber Khlifa equalised before halftime.

Tunisia finished with 10 men after an elbow from Aymen Abdennour earned him a red card with 12 minutes left in extra time.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Libreville; Editing by Ed Osmond)