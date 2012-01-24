FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Jan 24 Captain John
Mensah scored a rare goal and got sent off as African
Nations Cup favourites Ghana laboured to a 1-0 win over lowly
Botswana in their opening Group D match on Tuesday.
The giant defender, who has played just one league game
since returning to Olympique Lyon in France this season, bundled
home the ball from close range following a corner after 25
minutes.
He latched on to a flick-on from Asamoah Gyan and deflected
the ball into the net off his knee as the Botswana defence
froze.
But Mensah then received the first red card of the
tournament, co-hosted by Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, in the
66th minute when he knocked over Botswana striker Jerome
Ramatlhakwana in a chase for the ball on the counter attack.
Ramatlhakwana had been released by a long clearance out of
defence and and Mensah caught him on the edge of the penalty
area and was sent off for a professional foul.
Mensah has now scored nine goals in his senior career, three
of them for his country.
He missed the last Nations Cup, in which Ghana finished
runners-up, because of injury and will now sit out Ghana's next
Group D match against Mali in Franceville on Saturday.
Botswana qualified as one of the surprise packages of the
preliminaries and enhanced their reputation with a solid
defensive performance.
Veteran Ghana defender John Paintsil spectacularly hooked
the ball clear off his line early in the second half after an
attack by Botswana down the wing delivered a cross that Moemedi
Moatlhaping headed goalwards.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Libreville; Editing by Ed
Osmond)