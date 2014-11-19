TAMALE, Nov. 19 Ghana's Mubarak Wakaso scored with a fantastic long-range strike as they booked their place at the African Nations Cup finals with a 3-1 victory over Togo on Wednesday.

Ghana top Group E with 11 points and will be joined at the finals by Guinea, whose 2-0 win over Uganda in neutral Morocco saw them finish runners-up in the section.

Ghana winger Wakaso unleashed a stunning shot from more than 30 metres that flew into the top corner to double the lead after providing the cross for Majeed Waris to score the opener.

Togo got back into the match just after halftime through Jonathan Ayitey but Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu restored the home side's two-goal lead in the 69th minute.

The teams who have already qualified for the Jan. 17-Feb. 8 tournament are Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Algeria, Cape Verde Islands, South Africa, Tunisia, Zambia, Burkina Faso, Gabon, Guinea, Senegal and new hosts Equatorial Guinea. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)