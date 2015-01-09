MALABO Jan 9 Factbox on African Nations Cup qualifiers Ghana.

Previous appearances in finals: (19) 1963, 1965, 1968, 1970, 1978, 1980, 1982, 1984, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013

Best performances: Winners 1963, 1965, 1978, 1982

Drawn in Group C with Algeria, Senegal and South Africa

- - -

Coach: Avram Grant

The former Chelsea boss was appointed Ghana coach in November and is still waiting to take charge of his first match.

Grant coached his native Israel between 2002-06 before moving to Chelsea, initially as director of football but then as coach. Under him the Londoners lost the 2008 Champions League final to Manchester United on penalties in Moscow.

He has since worked as coach at Portsmouth, West Ham United and Partizan Belgrade.

- - -

Key player: Asamoah Gyan. Age: 29. Forward.

For all his goalscoring exploits, Gyan is most renowned for missing a last-gasp penalty in extra time of the quarter-final against Uruguay in Johannesburg in 2010 that cost Ghana the chance to become the first African side to reach the last four of a World Cup.

He scored the fastest goal of the 2006 World Cup and also played at the finals in Brazil last year. He has featured in four African Nations Cup tournaments.

Gyan's decision to leave Sunderland in 2012 for the riches of the United Arab Emirates club Al Ain drew criticism from those who believe he was wasting his talents in a mediocre league.

- - -

FIFA world ranking: 37

How they qualified: First in Group E ahead of Guinea, Uganda and Togo.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Razak Braimah (Mirandes), Fatau Dauda (AshGold), Ernest Sowah (Don Bosco)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Esperance), Mohammed Awal (Maritzburg United), Daniel Amartey (FC Copenhagen), John Boye (Erciyesspor), Edwin Gyimah (Mpumalanga Black Aces), Jonathan Mensah (Evian Thonon Gaillard), Baba Rahman (Augsburg)

Midfielders: David Accam (Chicago Fire), Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht), Afriyie Acquah (Parma), Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Udinese), Solomon Asante (TP Mazembe Englebert), Christian Atsu (Everton), Andre Ayew (Olympique Marseille), Rabiu Mohammed (FK Krasnodar), Mubarak Wakaso (Celtic)

Forwards: Kwesi Appiah (Cambridge United), Jordan Ayew (Lorient), Asamoah Gyan (Al Ain), Mahatma Otoo (Sogndal).