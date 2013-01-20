PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Jan 20 Democratic Republic of Congo recovered from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 with title favourites Ghana as the African Nations Cup burst into life on Sunday after two goalless draws on Saturday's rain-sodden opening day.

Ghana scored the first goal of the competition in the Group B game at the sun-drenched Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium when Emmanuel Agyemang Badu stabbed home from close range after a superb run and return pass from surging left-back Kwadwo Asamoah.

The defender then made it 2-0 himself when he was left unmarked following a 49th minute corner to head in off the underside of the bar.

But DR Congo halved Ghana's lead four minutes later when Tresor Mputu scored with a sweet flick after 53 minutes. They levelled 16 minutes later when Dieudonne Mbokani, who had his shirt pulled by Jerry Akamino and dived theatrically in the box, picked himself up and scored from the spot.

Youssouf Mulumbu almost won it for Congo with 82 minutes on the clock but was denied by a superb low diving save from Ghana keeper Fatau Dauda.

The second Group B match in the same stadium was starting at 1800 GMT between Mali and Niger.