PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Feb 2 Ghana ended Cape Verde Islands's fairytale run in the African Nations Cup with a 2-0 quarter-final victory on Saturday.

Mubarak Wakaso struck twice in the second half, once from the penalty spot, as Ghana clinched a semi-final meeting with Burkina Faso or Togo.

Ghana were fortunate to break the deadlock after 54 minutes at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Referee Rajinjapasad Seechurn of Mauritius harshly ruled against Cape Verde defender Carlitos as he and Asamoah Gyan went for the ball and the Ghanaian went tumbling to the ground.

Wakaso, who had replaced Albert Adomah seven minutes earlier, made no mistake from the spot as he lashed the ball down the middle while goalkeeper Vozinha leapt to his left.

The substitute added the second goal from a breakaway in the last minute when he slotted the ball into an empty net after Vozinha had gone up for a set piece at the other end. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)