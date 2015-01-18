MONGOMO, Equatorial Guinea Jan 18 Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan is a major doubt for Monday's African Nations Cup Group C opener against Senegal after being diagnosed with a mild case of malaria.

The former Sunderland forward spent Saturday night in hospital but was released on Sunday, the Ghana Football Association said in a statement.

"The Black Stars captain has been unable to train with the squad for the past two days because he is suffering from a mild bout of malaria," the statement read.

"The illness was detected at an early stage and Gyan is responding well to treatment. Doctors will continue to monitor his progress ahead of the Black Stars' opening Group C match against Senegal in Mongomo."

The loss of the experienced Gyan would be a major setback for new coach Avram Grant, who takes charge of his first competitive fixture with the team since being appointed in late November. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; Editing by Ian Chadband)