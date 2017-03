MONGOMO, Equatorial Guinea Jan 27 Andre Ayew scored seven minutes from time to hand Ghana a dramatic come-from-behind 2-1 victory over South Africa at Estadio Mongomo on Tuesday and a place in the African Nations Cup quarter-finals.

Ghana finished with two wins and secured top place in Group C and play in Malabo in Sunday's quarter-finals.

Ayew capped a storming second half showing with a headed goal after John Boye had equalised in the 73rd minute.

A stunning volley from Mandla Masango after 17 minutes had South Africa 1-0 ahead at halftime.