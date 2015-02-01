Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
Feb 1 Goals from Christian Atsu and Kwesi Appiah gave Ghana a 3-0 victory over Guinea on Sunday, setting up an African Nations Cup semi-final against hosts Equatorial Guinea.
Group C winners Ghana eliminated a disappointing Guinea side, who only progressed from Group D following the drawing of lots with Mali, after a dominant display.
Everton's Atsu opened the scoring in the third minute, firing home from the centre of the box after a delicious back-heel from Andre Ayew.
On the stroke of halftime, Appiah, making his first start for the national side, made it two by capitalising on a dreadful defensive mix-up with a composed finish.
Atsu then added a stunning third on the hour mark, while Guinea goalkeeper Naby Yattara was sent off for a late flying kick on Asamoah Gyan in the dying moments.
The victory means that Avram Grant's Ghana can now look forward to a semi-final clash with hosts Equatorial Guinea in Malabo on Thursday. (Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)
