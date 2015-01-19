MONGOMO, Equatorial Guinea Jan 19 Senegal beat Ghana 2-1 in an electrifying African Cup of Nations Group C opener after substitute Moussa Sow scored a dramatic late winner to complete his team's comeback on Monday.

Sow drilled in a low shot with almost the last kick of the game in added time after Mame Biram Diouf had cancelled out Andrew Ayew's first-half penalty for Ghana.

The result was a sour start for former Chelsea boss Avram Grant in his first match in charge of Ghana, with the quadruple former winners now under pressure to advance from the 16-nation tournament's toughest group.

Algeria and South Africa, the other two teams in the group, meet later on Monday.

