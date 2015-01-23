MONGOMO, Equatorial Guniea Jan 23 Quadruple winners Ghana are back in contention for a berth in the African Nations Cup quarter-finals after captain Asamoah Gyan struck deep into stoppage time to earn a 1-0 victory over Algeria on Friday.

The striker, who missed the opening 2-1 defeat by Senegal after suffering a mild bout of malaria, drilled home a long upfield punt just as a tepid clash between the continent's two heavyweights seemed to be heading for a stalemate.

The result left Ghana, Algeria and Senegal on three points in Group C, with the latter playing South Africa (zero) in the evening kickoff (1900 GMT).

Littered with errors and fouls in the first half, the game came to life after the break but produced not a single clear-cut chance before the talismanic Gyan struck to ease the pressure on Ghana coach Avram Grant, the former Chelsea boss. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic, editing by Tony Jimenez)