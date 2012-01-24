FRANCEVILLE, Gabon, Jan 24 Ghana 1 Botswana 0 - African Nations Cup Group D result on Tuesday:

Scorer: John Mensah 25

Red card: John Mensah 66

Halftime: 1-0

Teams:

Ghana: 16-Adam Kwarasey; 6-John Paintsil, 21-John Boye, 5-John Mensah, 7-Samuel Inkoom; 6-Anthony Annan, 8-Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, 10-Dede Ayew (23-Mohammed Abu 88); 11-Sulley Muntari (19-Jonathan Mensah 72), 13-Jordan Ayew (14- Masawudu Alhassan 59), 3-Asamoah Gyan.

Botswana: 16-Modiri Marumo; 2-Ndiyapo Letsholathebe, 3-Mosimanegape Ramohibidu, 5-Mompati Thuma, 22- Tshepo Motlhabankwe; 18-Mogogi Gabonamong, 6-Ofentse Nato, 12-Patrick Motsepe (19-Mogakolodi Ngele 60), 8-Phenyo Mongala, 10-Moemedi Moatlhaping; 9-Jerome Ramatlhakwana

Referee: Badara Diatta (Senegal)

