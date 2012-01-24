FRANCEVILLE, Gabon, Jan 24 Ghana 1 Botswana 0 -
African Nations Cup Group D result on Tuesday:
Scorer: John Mensah 25
Red card: John Mensah 66
Halftime: 1-0
Teams:
Ghana: 16-Adam Kwarasey; 6-John Paintsil, 21-John Boye,
5-John Mensah, 7-Samuel Inkoom; 6-Anthony Annan, 8-Emmanuel
Agyemang Badu, 10-Dede Ayew (23-Mohammed Abu 88); 11-Sulley
Muntari (19-Jonathan Mensah 72), 13-Jordan Ayew (14- Masawudu
Alhassan 59), 3-Asamoah Gyan.
Botswana: 16-Modiri Marumo; 2-Ndiyapo Letsholathebe,
3-Mosimanegape Ramohibidu, 5-Mompati Thuma, 22- Tshepo
Motlhabankwe; 18-Mogogi Gabonamong, 6-Ofentse Nato, 12-Patrick
Motsepe (19-Mogakolodi Ngele 60), 8-Phenyo Mongala, 10-Moemedi
Moatlhaping; 9-Jerome Ramatlhakwana
Referee: Badara Diatta (Senegal)
