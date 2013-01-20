(Sends to additional codes, no change in text)
PORT ELIZABETH Jan 20 Ghana 2 Democratic Republic of Congo 2 - African Nations Cup Group B result
At Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth
Scorers:
Ghana: Emmanuel Agyemang Badu 40, Kwadwo Asamoah 50
DR Congo: Tresor Mputu 53, Dieumerci Mbokani 69 pen
Half-time: 1-0
Teams:
DR Congo: 1-Robert Kidiaba; 2-Mpeko Issama, 5-Larrys Mabiala, 17-Cedric Mongongu (21-Gabriel Zakuani 74), 3-Jean Kasusula; 18-Cedric Makiadi, 7-Youssouf Mulumbu, 4-Patou Kabangu (13-Alain Kaluyituka 68), 8-Tresor Mputu; 9-Dieumerci Mbokani, 15-Lomana Lua Lua (11-Deo Kanda 65)
Ghana: 16-Fatau Dauda; 4-John Pantsil, 13-Jerry Akaminko, 21-John Boye, 20-Kwadwo Asamoah; 8-Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, 9-Derek Boateng (6-Anthony Annan 73), 10-Albert Adomah (23-Harrison Afful 82), 7-Christian Atsu (11-Mohammed Rabiu 57); 22-Mubarak Wakaso, 3-Asamoah Gyan
Referee: Daniel Bennett (South Africa) (Compiled by Mark Gleeson)