Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday, March 7

BENGALURU - Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will resume the fourth day for India on 213-4 against Australia with the hosts looking to add to their second-innings lead of 126 in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. (CRICKET-INDIA/(PIX), expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by Sudipto Ganguly, 400 words)