BELGRADE Jan 10 Ghana coach Goran Stevanovic
believes Ivory Coast, Senegal and dark horses Mali are the
greatest threat to his team's chances of winning their first
African Nations Cup since 1982.
Ghana are among the favourites for the Jan 21-Feb 12
tournament in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon but Serb Stevanovic,
who took charge a year ago, said the failure of some of Africa's
top teams to qualify meant the battle for the continental title
was more competitive than ever.
"Defending champions Egypt, Nigeria, Cameroon and South
Africa won't be there, meaning that the 16 teams which did reach
the finals are very strong," Stevanovic told Belgrade's B92
television website (www.b92.net).
"In my humble opinion, Ivory Coast and Senegal should reach
the last four and one of them will probably play in the final,
while Mali are also a team to watch out for.
"The Malian style of play has the handwriting of their
coach, former France midfielder Alain Giresse so these four
teams are the cream of the crop," he said.
Ghana, who have won four titles, are in Group D alongside
Botswana, Mali and Guinea. They start their campaign on Jan. 24
against Botswana in Franceville.
Stevanovic, who steered Partizan Belgrade to a Serbian
league title in 2010 after being the national team's assistant
coach in the 2006 World Cup, relishes the pressure of delivering
the trophy to the soccer-mad nation.
"It such an honour to work here because the passion for
football in Africa is far greater than in Europe," he said.
"Daily routines will almost come to a standstill a week
before the tournament and football will be the only topic, the
team bus was barely able to get through the crowd after our home
qualifiers for the Cup of Nations.
"Ghana's reputation means we are one of the tournament
heavyweights and we accept the task because we know that playing
in the final is the least everyone expects from us.
"I always want to be among the favourites and I know have
put additional pressure on the team by telling them time and
again that Ghana ought to win the Cup of Nations for the first
time in 30 years."
(Editing by Justin Palmer)