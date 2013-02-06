NELSPRUIT, South Africa Feb 6 Teams for the African Nations Cup semi-final between Ghana and Burkina Faso at the Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday
Ghana: 16-Fatau Dauda; 4-John Pantsil, 15-Isaac Vorsah, 21-John Boye, 23-Harrison Afful; 8-Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, 11-Rabiu Mohammed, 20-Kwadwo Asamoah, 7-Christian Atsu; 22-Mubarak Wakaso, 3-Asamoah Gyan
Burkina Faso: 1-Daouda Diakite; 5-Mohamed Koffi, 4-Bakary Kone, 8-Paul Koulibaly, 12-Mady Panandetiguiri; 6-Djakaridja Kone, 18-Charles Kabore, 7-Florent Rouamba, 22-Prejuce Nakoulma, 11-Jonathan Pitroipa; 15-Aristides Bance
Referee: Slim Jdidi (Tunisia)