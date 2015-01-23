MONGOMO, Equatorial Guinea Jan 23 Algeria coach Christian Gourcuff's mother passed away on Thursday but the Frenchman is expected to be on the touchline for Friday's African Nations Cup Group C match against Ghana in Mongomo.

The Algerian Football Federation confirmed the news in a statement on their website (www.faf.dz) but provided no additional details.

"The president of the Algerian Football Federation, Mohamed Raouraoua, all the members of the federation and the players of the national team, present their deepest condolences to the national coach Christian Gourcuff, following the death of his mother, and provide for their sympathy and support," the statement read.

Reports suggest the 59-year-old is considering leaving the Algeria camp on Saturday to attend his mother's funeral in France, but will return before their final pool game against Senegal on Tuesday.

Algeria beat South Africa 3-1 in their Group C opener on Monday night. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)