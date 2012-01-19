Jan 19 Factbox on African Nations Cup finalists Guinea (Group D):

GUINEA

African Nations Cup record

Previous appearances in finals: 9

Best performance: Runners up in 1976

Coach: Michel Dussuyer is something of a Nations Cup veteran having taken Guinea to the quarter-finals in 2004, then worked as assistant to fellow Frenchman Henri Michel when the Ivory Coast were runners-up in 2006. In 2010, he coached Benin at the tournament in Angola. The 52-year-old, who also coached Cannes in France between his African assignments, began a second spell as Guinea coach in May 2010.

Key players:

Ismael Bangoura (Al Nasr). Age: 27. Pos: Midfielder

Attacking winger who is considered as one of the creative players in the country. He moved from Ligue 1 side Le Mans to Dynamo Kiev for around five million euros in 2007. After two seasons in Ukraine he moved back to France when he joined Stade Rennes for 11 million euros. In 2010 he moved to the United Arab Emirates after signing a four-year deal with Al Nasr.

Abdoul Razzagui Camara (Sochaux). Age: 21 Pos: Forward

Former French under-21 international has been given FIFA permission to play for Guinea in the tournament after making an application to switch his international allegiance. Although born in Conakry he moved to France at a young age. His Ligue 1 debut came in 2009 but last season he was on loan in Ligue 2.

Ibrahima Traore (VfB Stuttgart). Age: 23 Pos: Midfielder.

Played a prominent part in FC Augsburg's promotion to the Bundesliga last season but at the end of his contract opted to step up and join Stuttgart for the new season, where he has had limited opportunity. French-born player who went to Berlin as an amateur and made his Bundesliga debut in 2007 for Hertha Berlin but played just one game in their senior side before being sold on to Augsburg.

FIFA world ranking Dec 2011: 80th

Prospects: Guinea have played in three of the last Nations Cup quarter-finals but lacked the depth to advance further. Their current generation is bursting with talent and confidence after eliminating Nigeria in their qualifying group and will have lofty ambitions for the tournament. Guinea do not attract as much attention as many of the other competitors which might also be to their advantage.

(Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)