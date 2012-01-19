Jan 19 Factbox on African Nations Cup finalists
Guinea (Group D):
GUINEA
African Nations Cup record
Previous appearances in finals: 9
Best performance: Runners up in 1976
Coach: Michel Dussuyer is something of a Nations Cup veteran
having taken Guinea to the quarter-finals in 2004, then worked
as assistant to fellow Frenchman Henri Michel when the Ivory
Coast were runners-up in 2006. In 2010, he coached Benin at the
tournament in Angola. The 52-year-old, who also coached Cannes
in France between his African assignments, began a second spell
as Guinea coach in May 2010.
Key players:
Ismael Bangoura (Al Nasr). Age: 27. Pos: Midfielder
Attacking winger who is considered as one of the creative
players in the country. He moved from Ligue 1 side Le Mans to
Dynamo Kiev for around five million euros in 2007. After two
seasons in Ukraine he moved back to France when he joined Stade
Rennes for 11 million euros. In 2010 he moved to the United Arab
Emirates after signing a four-year deal with Al Nasr.
Abdoul Razzagui Camara (Sochaux). Age: 21 Pos: Forward
Former French under-21 international has been given FIFA
permission to play for Guinea in the tournament after making an
application to switch his international allegiance. Although
born in Conakry he moved to France at a young age. His Ligue 1
debut came in 2009 but last season he was on loan in Ligue 2.
Ibrahima Traore (VfB Stuttgart). Age: 23 Pos: Midfielder.
Played a prominent part in FC Augsburg's promotion to the
Bundesliga last season but at the end of his contract opted to
step up and join Stuttgart for the new season, where he has had
limited opportunity. French-born player who went to Berlin as an
amateur and made his Bundesliga debut in 2007 for Hertha Berlin
but played just one game in their senior side before being sold
on to Augsburg.
FIFA world ranking Dec 2011: 80th
Prospects: Guinea have played in three of the last Nations
Cup quarter-finals but lacked the depth to advance further.
Their current generation is bursting with talent and confidence
after eliminating Nigeria in their qualifying group and will
have lofty ambitions for the tournament. Guinea do not attract
as much attention as many of the other competitors which might
also be to their advantage.
(Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha
Sarkar)