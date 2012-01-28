FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Jan 28 Guinea equalled
a 42-year-old record for the biggest winning margin at an
African Nations Cup finals in hammering Botswana 6-1 on Saturday
to revive their tournament hopes.
Sadio Diallo scored the first two followed by Abdoul
Razzagui Camara and Ibrahim Traore, all before half-time, and
two late efforts from Mamadou Dioulde Bah and substitute Naby
Soumah.
The five goal winning margin equals Ivory Coast's 6-1 win
over Ethiopia at the 1970 edition in Sudan and also provides
Guinea with their first points of the tournament.
But Guinea might have set a new mark had Pascal Feindouno's
55th minute effort that crossed the line after hitting the
underside of the crossbar been awarded.
Dipsy Selolwane scored for Botswana from a twice-taken
penalty but the Nations Cup debutants played the entire second
half down to 10 men after Patrick Motsepe was sent off for a
horror tackle.
Diallo scored the first two goals in almost similar fashion,
powering home the ball from close range after a cross from the
left.
In between his two efforts, Selolwane netted a penalty for
Botswana after Guinea's goalkeeper Naby Yattara had committed a
panicky tackle on Jerome Ramatlhakwana.
But Selolwane only scored at the second attempt after
Yattara had stopped the first but been correctly adjudged to
have moved forward off his line before the ball was struck.
Camara's goal, in only his second appearance, came from the
left again but instead of passing square he hit the ball home
from a tight angle to make it 3-1 in the 42nd minute.
Then Motsepe was dismissed for a studs-up challenge on
Feindouno and from the subsequent free-kick Traore scored off
the upright.
Two more goals came in the last six minutes, first from a
25-metre rocket from Bah that was deflected off Mogogi
Gabonamong and finally a shot across the goal from Soumah.
There were also some horror misses from Guinea who might
have doubled their winning margin, no more so than when Ibrahima
Conte went around the goalkeeper but still contrived to miss.
Guinea are back in contention for a quarter-final place
after losing their opening game to Mali on Tuesday. Botswana
were beaten 1-0 by Ghana in their opening match.
