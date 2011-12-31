Conakry Dec 31 Sochaux striker
Abdoul Razzagui Camara, who is still seeking to switch his
international allegiance, has been named by Guinea in a 26-man
preliminary squad for the next month's African Nations Cup
finals.
Camara has played at under-21 level for France, but was born
in Guinea and now wants to compete at the Nations Cup for the
west Africans.
The 21-year-old will need FIFA permission before Jan. 10 to
make the switch and also the deadline date for Guinea to
finalise their 23-man squad.
The preliminary squad, named by coach Michel Dussuyer and
released by the Guinea Football Federation, omits two other
French-born players who had previously committed their
international future to the 'Syli Nationale' - Larsen Toure and
Richard Soumah, both of Stade Brest.
Guinea begin their Nations Cup preparations on Monday in
Conakry before undertaking a one-week training camp in Abidjan,
capital of the nearby Ivory Coast.
They plan a friendly back in Conakry on Jan. 18, but an
opponent has yet to be fixed, before heading to the tournament
in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, where they compete in Group D
with Botswana, Ghana and Mali.
The Nations Cup runs from Jan. 21 to Feb. 14.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Aboubacar Camara (Alcoyano, Spain), Abdoul Aziz
Keita (AS Kaloum),
Naby Yattara (Arles-Avignon, France)
Defenders: Thierno Bah (Lausanne, Switzerland), Dianbodo
Balde (Arles-Avignon,
France), Ibrahima Sory Bangoura (Djoliba, Mali), Lanfia
Camara (WS Woluwe, Belgium),
Morlaye Cisse (EGS Gafsa, Tunisia), Boubacar Diallo (Spartak
Trnava, Slovakia), Ibrahima Diallo (Waasland Beveren, Belgium),
Kamil Zayatte (Buyuksehir, Turkey),
Oumar Kalabane (Al Dhafra, United Arab Emirates)
Midfielders: Mamadou Dioulde Bah (VfB Stuttgart, Germany),
Habib Jean Balde (Universitatea Cluj, Romania), Kevin Constant
(Genoa, Italy), Sadio Diallo (Bastia, France), Pascal Feindouno
(Sion, Switzerland), Naby Soumah (CS Sfaxien, Tunisia)Forwards:
Alhassane Bangoura (Rayo Vallecano, Spain), Ismael Bangoura (Al
Nasr, United Arab Emirates), Ousmane Barry (Etoile Sahel,
Tunisia), Abdoul Razzagui Camara (Sochaux, France), Karamoko
Cisse (Albinoleffe, Italy), Ibrahima Conte (Ghent, Belgium),
Ibrahim Traore VfB Stuttgart, Germany), Ibrahima Yattara (Al
Shabab, Saudi Arabia).
