Conakry Dec 31 Sochaux striker Abdoul Razzagui Camara, who is still seeking to switch his international allegiance, has been named by Guinea in a 26-man preliminary squad for the next month's African Nations Cup finals.

Camara has played at under-21 level for France, but was born in Guinea and now wants to compete at the Nations Cup for the west Africans.

The 21-year-old will need FIFA permission before Jan. 10 to make the switch and also the deadline date for Guinea to finalise their 23-man squad.

The preliminary squad, named by coach Michel Dussuyer and released by the Guinea Football Federation, omits two other French-born players who had previously committed their international future to the 'Syli Nationale' - Larsen Toure and Richard Soumah, both of Stade Brest.

Guinea begin their Nations Cup preparations on Monday in Conakry before undertaking a one-week training camp in Abidjan, capital of the nearby Ivory Coast.

They plan a friendly back in Conakry on Jan. 18, but an opponent has yet to be fixed, before heading to the tournament in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, where they compete in Group D with Botswana, Ghana and Mali.

The Nations Cup runs from Jan. 21 to Feb. 14.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Aboubacar Camara (Alcoyano, Spain), Abdoul Aziz Keita (AS Kaloum),

Naby Yattara (Arles-Avignon, France)

Defenders: Thierno Bah (Lausanne, Switzerland), Dianbodo Balde (Arles-Avignon,

France), Ibrahima Sory Bangoura (Djoliba, Mali), Lanfia Camara (WS Woluwe, Belgium),

Morlaye Cisse (EGS Gafsa, Tunisia), Boubacar Diallo (Spartak Trnava, Slovakia), Ibrahima Diallo (Waasland Beveren, Belgium), Kamil Zayatte (Buyuksehir, Turkey),

Oumar Kalabane (Al Dhafra, United Arab Emirates)

Midfielders: Mamadou Dioulde Bah (VfB Stuttgart, Germany), Habib Jean Balde (Universitatea Cluj, Romania), Kevin Constant (Genoa, Italy), Sadio Diallo (Bastia, France), Pascal Feindouno (Sion, Switzerland), Naby Soumah (CS Sfaxien, Tunisia)Forwards: Alhassane Bangoura (Rayo Vallecano, Spain), Ismael Bangoura (Al Nasr, United Arab Emirates), Ousmane Barry (Etoile Sahel, Tunisia), Abdoul Razzagui Camara (Sochaux, France), Karamoko Cisse (Albinoleffe, Italy), Ibrahima Conte (Ghent, Belgium), Ibrahim Traore VfB Stuttgart, Germany), Ibrahima Yattara (Al Shabab, Saudi Arabia).

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double click on the newslink below:

for all sports stories