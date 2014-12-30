CONAKRY Dec 30 Guinea coach Michel Dussuyer named Kevin Constant in his 23-man African Nations Cup squad despite the controversial midfielder's strained relationship with the country's football association.

The Trabzonspor player blamed "difficult relations" with his team mates and a lack of resources for the national team for his decision to quit the side in October before making himself available again.

He did not play in the qualification games, but Dussuyer has kept faith with the former AC Milan player as he retained only eight members of the squad who went to the 2012 finals, the last time Guinea played in the tournament.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Abdul Aziz Keita (AS Kaloum), Naby Yattara (Arles Avignon), Aboubacar Camara (Murcia)

Defenders: Djibril Tamsir Paye (Zulte Waregem), Fode Camara (Horoya AC), Abdoulaye Cisse (Angers), Mohammed Diarra (Odense), Florentin Pogba (St Etienne), Baissama Sankoh (Guingamp), Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse), Kamil Zayatte (Sheffield Wednesday)

Midfielders: Kevin Constant (Trabzonspor), Ibrahima Conte (Anderlecht), Lanfia Camara (Mechelen), Boubacar Fofana (Nacional), Naby Keita (Red Bull Salzburg), Bouna Sarr (Metz)

Forwards: Abdoul Camara (Angers), Francois Kamano (Bastia) Seydouba Soumah (Slovan Bratislava), Idrissa Sylla (Zulte Waregem), Ibrahima Traore (Borussia Monchengladbach), Mohamed Yattara (Lyon). (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)