MALABO Jan 9 Factbox on African Nations Cup qualifiers Guinea.

Previous appearances in finals: (10) 1970, 1974, 1976, 1980, 1994, 1998, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2012

Best performance: Runners-up 1976

Drawn in Group D with Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Mali

- - -

Coach: Michel Dussuyer

The French-born coach is something of a Nations Cup veteran having taken Guinea to the quarter-finals in 2004, worked as deputy to fellow Frenchman Henri Michel when the Ivory Coast were runners-up in 2006.

He also led Benin at the 2010 tournament in Angola and was back with Guinea two years later when they did not get out of the group stage.

The 55-year-old, who also coached French club Cannes in between his African assignments, began his second spell as Guinea coach in May 2010.

As a player Dussuyer was on the books of Cannes and Nice.

- - -

Key player: Ibrahima Traore. Age: 26. Striker.

The key attacker for Guinea's new-look side has spent almost all of his career in Germany.

Born in France to parents from Guinea, his first professional club was Hertha Berlin. When he was with Augsburg he played a prominent part in their promotion to the Bundesliga.

He moved to VfB Stuttgart in 2011 and then Borussia Moenchengladbach last year.

- - -

FIFA world ranking: 39

How they qualified: Runners-up in Group E behind Ghana and ahead of Uganda and Togo.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Aboubacar Camara (Murcia), Abdul Aziz Keita (AS Kaloum), Naby Yattara (Arles Avignon)

Defenders: Fode Camara (Horoya), Abdoulaye Cisse (Angers), Mohammed Diarra (Odense), Florentin Pogba (St Etienne), Baissama Sankoh (Guingamp), Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse), Djibril Tamsir Paye (Zulte Waregem), Kamil Zayatte (Sheffield Wednesday)

Midfielders: Lanfia Camara (Mechelen), Kevin Constant (Trabzonspor), Ibrahima Conte (Anderlecht), Boubacar Fofana (Nacional), Naby Keita (Salzburg), Guy-Michel Landel (Orduspor)

Forwards: Abdoul Camara (Angers), Francois Kamano (Bastia), Seydouba Soumah (Slovan Bratislava), Idrissa Sylla (Zulte Waregem), Ibrahima Traore (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Mohamed Yattara (Olympique Lyonnais). (Compiled by Mark Gleeson, editing by Tony Jimenez)