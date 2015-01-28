MONGOMO, Equatorial Guinea Jan 28 Mali and Guinea ended their African Nations Cup group campaign with yet another draw on Wednesday and must now await the drawing of lots to see who advances to the quarter-finals.

Mali captain Seydou Keita had a penalty saved at Estadio de Mongomo as both teams played out a third successive 1-1 draw in Group D and cannot be separated in the standings.

The draw will be held in Malabo on Thursday, the Confederation of African Football said.

Kevin Constant's 14th-minute penalty put Guinea ahead at halftime but Modibo Maiga equalised for Mali shortly after the break.

Ivory Coast finished top of the group with a 1-0 win over Cameroon in Malabo which eliminated the losers. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27 82 8257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)