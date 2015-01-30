BATA, Equatorial Guinea Jan 30 Guinea defender Florentin Pogba has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a thigh injury at the African Nations Cup finals.

The player has returned to his French club St Etienne, who have announced the serious nature of the injury which is likely to keep him out for the next four months.

Pogba, whose younger brother Paul is a French international, was hurt in the 1-1 draw with Cameroon in Malabo at the weekend. Guinea have since qualified for the quarter-finals.

Pogba is the fourth player at the tournament to suffer injury serious enough to rule them out for the duration of the finals in Equatorial Guinea after the Zambian pair of Emmanuel Mayuka and Nathan Sinkala and Mali's first choice goalkeeper Soumaila Diakite. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)