MALABO Feb 6 Asamoah Gyan could be fit for Sunday's African Nations Cup final after suffering a pelvic injury and missing Thursday's semi-final win over hosts Equatorial Guinea.

Ghana's captain was poleaxed by a kung-fu-style kick from Guinea goalkeeper Naby Yattara in the closing stages of Ghana's 3-0 win in Sunday's quarter-final in Malabo.

"He was hardly able to walk directly after that but the medical staff have done intensive work with him and he was sprinting again in training on Wednesday," Ghana Football Association spokesman Ibrahim Sannie told Reuters on Friday.

"But the advice to the coach was to rest him for the semi-final, to give him the best chance to play in the decider."

Gyan could have been used as a substitute in the semi-final against Equatorial Guinea but Ghana were 2-0 up at half-time and went on to win 3-0 in a match overshadowed by crowd violence.

Gyan, competing at his sixth Nations Cup tournament, missed the opening game because of malaria but climbed out of his sick bed to score a last-gasp winner in the second match against Algeria to turn around Ghana's fortunes.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Stephen Wood)