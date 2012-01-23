MALABO Jan 23 Gabon forward
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang produced one of the best individual
performances at the Nations Cup so far during the co-hosts' 2-0
win over Niger in Libreville on Monday.
By contrast, Morocco marksman Marouane Chamakh misfired,
missing a key early chance, as his wasteful team slumped to a
shock 2-1 defeat against North African rivals Tunisia in the
second half of a Group C double bill.
Aubameyang, sporting a Mohican hairstyle reminiscent of
Brazilian forward Neymar, opened the scoring and was involved in
all of Gabon's attacking moves against a rough-tackling Niger
side making their debut at the finals.
President Ali Bongo was among a packed 45,000 crowd at
Libreville's newly built stadium as Gabon staged its first games
following matches in Equatorial Guinea over the weekend.
The pitch, which turned into a mudbath during a November
friendly against Brazil, held up well although there was still
embarrassment for the organisers when the stadium emptied after
the first game, leaving Morocco and Tunisia to play in an empty
arena.
A similar exodus occurred after Equatorial Guinea had played
Libya in the first half of a double bill on the tournament's
first day on Saturday.
None of the four teams in action on Monday played at the
World Cup in South Africa, a reminder that several of the
continent's top teams, including Nigeria and Cameroon, failed to
qualify.
Aubameyang, the son of a former Gabon captain, quickly had
the crowd on its feet with some stepovers near the corner flag,
although there was nothing fancy about his opening goal.
The 22-year-old forward, raised at AC Milan and now at St
Etienne after short loan spells at several European clubs,
ghosted in at the back post to squeeze home a header after Niger
goalkeeper Daouda Kassaly misjudged a cross.
A diving header from the St Etienne striker on the stroke of
halftime set up the second goal as Kassaly made a brilliant save
but the rebound fell perfectly for Stephane Nguema to net from
close range.
INTENSE PRESSURE
Aubameyang was also a central figure in the goalless second
half, orchestrating a wave of attacks, taking set pieces and
generally keeping Niger on the back foot until he was replaced
late on by veteran Daniel Cousin.
"The pressure was intense but we came through it," said
Gabon's German coach Gernot Rohr, who was nearly sacked before
the tournament. "We played very competitively and it's a really
good beginning."
Morocco, attempting to re-establish themselves as one of the
continent's top sides, dominated the opening against Tunisia,
creating four clearcut openings early on.
The best went to Arsenal striker Chamakh, who has seen
little Premier League action this season, who was sent clean
through only for his shot to be blocked by Aymen Mathlouthi, who
denied him again shortly afterwards.
It proved to be a turning-point as Tunisia went ahead out of
the blue when Saber Khelifa got the slightest of touches to a
free-kick from Khaled Korbi in the 34th minute.
Morocco continued to create chances but were caught again
when substitute Youssef Msakni scored a superb individual goal
in the 77th minute.
Captain Houcine Kharjah pulled one back for Morocco in the
86th minute, leading to the almost inevitable scuffle in the
goalmouth as Mathlouthi grabbed the ball and Morocco players
tried to retrieve it.
Kharjah was desperately close to a stoppage-time equaliser,
firing over the top after cleverly making space for the shot.
The final four teams enter the fray on Tuesday in
Franceville, Gabon, where Ghana face debutants Botswana (1600)
and Guinea take on West African neighbours Mali in Group D.
