By Mark Gleeson
| LIBREVILLE
LIBREVILLE Feb 8 Top-ranked Ivory Coast lived
up to their billing by reaching the African Nations Cup final as
the tournament delivered yet another surprise on Wednesday when
Zambia also reached Sunday's deciding match.
Wednesday's semi-finals dished up only two goals but
continue the dramatic theme that has enlivened the continental
championship after several docile recent editions.
A breathtaking breakaway goal from Gervinho secure the
expected win for Ivory Coast, the highest world-ranked side in
African football, over Mali in Libreville but Zambia's 1-0
victory over Ghana in Bata, Equatorial Guinea added to the list
of shocks at the three-week tournament.
Emmanuel Mayuka struck just 12 minutes from time to
eliminate the highly fancied Black Stars and extend now to more
than 30 years Ghana's wait for a Nations Cup title.
Zambia scored against the run of play when halftime
substitute Mayuka, 21, received the ball with his back to goal.
He controlled it with his first touch then swung and sent a shot
curling past Adam Kwarasey and in off the foot of the post for
his third goal of the tournament.
"When I had to ball, I saw the defender backing off a little
bit and then I just said to myself take a shot," Mayuka told
reporters.
"And then I just said to myself thank you God and I knew
this was our day."
It was a fine finish but bettered in quality later by
Gervinho, who flicked the ball past Mali defender Ousmane Berthe
with a deft back heel and sprinted 30 metres into the penalty
area to score just before halftime
"It was my pace that allowed me to get away. It was
thrilling to score such an important goal," the Arsenal forward
said.
The Ivory Coast, winners in 1992, are through to their third
final, an achievement matched by Zambia who lost in both 1974
and 1994.
BITTER DEFEAT
Ghana's bitter defeat revived memories of their exit at the
World Cup some 18 months ago.
Asamoah Gyan had an eighth-minute penalty saved by Kennedy
Mweene, marking a second vital miss for his country in major
competition after his failure to score in the last minute of the
World Cup quarter-final against Uruguay in Johannesburg.
Ghana, runners-up at the last Nations Cup two years ago,
were expected to win and although they dominated the game failed
to take their chances against a jittery Zambia defence.
Their frustration was compounded by the sending-off of Derek
Boateng six minutes from time as they went in desperate search
of an equaliser.
Zambia defended defiantly, their defenders repeatedly
blocking goal bound shots in an enthralling finale.
Ghana's upset loss added to the shock early exits of Morocco
and Senegal at the tournament, co-hosted by Equatorial Guinea
and Gabon.
The Ivorians were also involved in a testing battle with
Mali but took a psychological advantage into the halftime break
after Gervinho's goal.
They were rarely extended in the second half as Mali tired
visibly after the exertions of their quarter-final win on Sunday
over co-hosts Gabon.
Mali now meet Ghana in a third place playoff game in Malabo,
the capital of Equatorial Guinea on Saturday. The final is in
Libreville on Sunday.
