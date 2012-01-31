MALABO Jan 31 Gabon's Mohican-haired forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, arguably the best performer at the African Nations Cup, scored again to give the co-hosts a 1-0 win over under-strength Tunisia in Franceville on Tuesday.

Both teams were already through to the quarter-finals but Gabon's victory meant they finished top of Group C on nine points. Second-placed Tunisia (six) are likely to face Ghana, tournament favourites along with Ivory Coast, in the last eight.

Morocco, already eliminated, triumphed 1-0 against debutants Niger who lost all three Group C games but were far from disgraced as they avoided widely-predicted humiliation.

Ghana need one point against Guinea in Franceville on Wednesday to top Group D.

Guinea have three points alongside Mali, who face a point-less and demoralised Botswana in Libreville.

Zambia, who meet Sudan in a quarter-final in Bata on Saturday, were rocked by indiscipline when four players broke a curfew.

Three apologised but winger Clifford Mulenga did not and was sent home, said the national federation.

"The coach has made it very clear why he made that decision and it is in the interest of teamwork and unity - that cannot be compromised," media officer Erick Mwanza told reporters.

Angola headed home following a shock elimination the previous night when, needing only a point to qualify, they were beaten 2-0 by Ivory Coast and Sudan overcame Burkina Faso 2-1 to go through in their place on goal difference.

There was widespread media speculation Angola coach Lito Vidigal's contract would not be renewed and Burkina Faso's Portuguese coach Paulo Duarte would replace him despite losing all three games at the tournament.

EIGHT CHANGES

Tunisia made eight changes to their team for a niggly encounter which included a pushing match between several players at the end.

Gabon, co-hosts with Equatorial Guinea who have also surpassed expectations by reaching the quarter-finals, seized on a rare chance in the 62nd minute after a quick exchange of passes sliced through the Tunisian midfield.

The break ended with Daniel Cousin finding Aubameyang and the 22-year-old St Etienne player scored with a low shot from the edge of the area with Tunisia goalkeeper Rami Jeridi unsighted.

Aubameyang, whose hairstyle gives him a striking resemblance to Brazilian forward Neymar, has been Gabon's inspiration in the competition, scoring three goals and laying on numerous chances.

Younes Belhanda's goal 11 minutes from time gave Morocco the points against Niger but it was another poor performance that does not bode well for the future of coach Eric Gerets.

Former Belgium World Cup player Gerets said beforehand that he viewed the match as a chance to start again after their opening defeats by Tunisia and Gabon.

Morocco dominated possession, their skilful midfielders cleverly interchanging passes but also overelaborating and showing indecision.

The only goal came when Marouane Chamakh, looking suspiciously offside, put Belhanda in for a sliding finish.

Niger created the best opportunities in front of a small crowd at the 45,000-capacity Libreville stadium.