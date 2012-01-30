MALABO Jan 30 Sudan won their first match
at the African Nations Cup for 42 years on Monday with a 2-1
victory over Burkina Faso which took them to the quarter-finals
helped by Angola's blundering defence.
Needing a draw to qualify on a dramatic evening, Angola lost
2-0 to Ivory Coast who had already booked their place in the
last eight and who had made nine changes to their starting
lineup.
Sudan and Angola both finished Group B on four points but
the Sudanese qualified with a level goal difference compared to
Angola's minus one. Ivory Coast, favourites to win the title
alongside Ghana, finished the group with maximum points without
conceding a goal.
Sudan, whose entire squad consists of home-based players and
who had not won in their 11 previous outings at the tournament,
will face Zambia on Saturday.
Angola's frustration boiled when around 20 riot police from
the country entered the interview area outside the
dressing-rooms to stop reporters asking questions to the
players. One Angolan journalist said they had been threatened
with reprisals on their return home if they showed television
footage or reported the incident.
Ivory Coast gave arguably their best performance of the
tournament, leaving coach Francois Zahoui with a selection
headache for their quarter-final against Equatorial Guinea on
Saturday.
"It was a good performance and people will be happy with the
way we played, but we have to keep our heads cool because we
have a job today," said the coach, who has given the Elephants a
more cautious approach after attacking play failed to bring them
the title at recent tournaments.
"We always put Angola first," said coach Lito Vidigal. "We
had a lot of problems which I don't even want to talk about. My
players did a fantastic job."
FALL APART
Angola appeared to have a fairly comfortable task in Malabo,
given Sudan's record, but their evening began to fall apart when
Miguel Quiami failed to cut out Wilfried Bony's pass across the
area, leaving Emmanuel Ebouye to tap into an empty net.
One minute later, Mudather Tayeb scored against the run of
play in the 33rd minute to give Sudan the lead in Bata.
That meant that one more goal, either for Sudan or against
Angola, would send the Sudanese through.
It duly arrived in the 62nd minute, courtesy of slapstick
defending by Angola defener Dani Mussunguna. Abdulkader Keita
played a long forward into the Angola area and Mussunguna, under
no pressure, headed the ball back towards goalkeeper Wilson
Pereira.
The ball sailed over the stranded Pereira, leaving Bony to
tap in and claim the credit for the goal.
Sudan scored their second in the 80th minute as Tayeb took
advantage of comical goalkeeping from Daouda Diakite, who
hesitated to clear a long ball allowing Tayeb to steal the ball
and score the easiest of goals.
Burkina Faso substitute Issiaka Ouedraogo pulled a goal back
with virtually the last touch of the match after he had missed
two gilt-edged chances. The first came early in the second half,
with just the goalkeeper to beat, and the second late in the
game when he managed to get around the goalie but still hacked
wide.
Burkina Faso, who lost all three matches, fielded
16-year-old Chelsea academy player Bertrand Traore as a second
half substitute, making him the third youngest player in the
history of the tournament.
Meanwhile, Angola were twice close to snatching a goal which
would have sent them through on goals scored.
