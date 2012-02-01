MALABO Feb 1 Emmanuel Agyemang Badu sent Ghana
into the African Nations Cup quarter-finals with a stunning goal
in their 1-1 draw against Guinea on Wednesday while Mali joined
them thanks to Seydou Keita's winner against Botswana.
Midfielder Badu, 21, collected a corner just outside the
penalty area, flicked the ball up with his left foot and then
sent a dipping volley into the far corner with his right to give
the Black Stars the point they needed.
African Footballer of the Year runner-up Keita's first goal
of the tournament in the 75th minute gave Mali a 2-1 win over
debutants Botswana, who at least kept the score respectable
after losing 6-1 to Guinea in their previous match.
Ghana topped Group D with seven points, with Mali on six
and Guinea with four. Botswana failed to get off the mark.
Both Ghana's game in Franceville and the Mali match in
Libreville were played in near deserted stadiums, a problem
which has plagued the tournament both in Gabon, where
Wednesday's matches were played, and co-hosts Equatorial Guinea.
The tournament was hit by another case of indiscipline as
Tunisian midfielder Adel Chedi walked out on his team after
failing to get any playing time at the tournament.
Chedli had left the team in Franceville and was heading back
to Tunisia, Tunisian media officer Zouhaier Ward said.
The French-born Chedli, one of two survivors from the squad
that won the Nations Cup in 2004, was sent to the stands for
Tuesday's 1-0 defeat by co-hosts Gabon after reacting angrily to
being left out of the team for the game.
Chedli's departure, ahead of Tunisia's appearance in
Sunday's quarter-final, follows the expulsion of Zambian
Clifford Mulenga by his side for breaking a curfew and failing
to apologise.
Ghana will face Tunisia in Sunday's quarter-final while Mali
play Gabon in one of the most open and entertaining Nations Cup
tournaments in years. In the other matches on Saturday,
Equatorial Guinea will meet Ivory Coast, the co-favourites
alongside Ghana, and Zambia play Sudan.
Ghana had the run of the dice against Guinea, who were
unlucky not to win the game and force a three-way tie with their
opponents and Mali. That would have forced organisers to bring
the calculators out to determine the top two sides under the
complicated head-to-head system.
Guinea had a penalty appeal turned down and goal ruled out
for offside before Badu, part of Ghana's world under-20
championship winning team in 2009, produced his masterpiece.
Guinea levelled in first half stoppage time with a
fortuitous effort. Abdoul Razzagui Camara sent what appeared to
be an intended cross over from the left but the ball flew over a
bemused Ghana goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey and into the net, the
first goal Ghana have conceded at the tournament.
Guinea continued to have the better of the game after the
break but lost momentum when Mamadou Dioulde Bah was sent off in
the 70th minute, receiving a second yellow card for a high
tackle.
In Libreville, Botswana scored first against the run of play
with a sweeping move out of their midfield, started and finished
by Mogakolodi Ngele in the 51st minute.
But Mali's pressure paid off six minutes later with Abdou
Traore turning the defence before providing a cross that Modibo
Maiga forcefully headed goalward. Botswana goalkeeper Modiri
Marumo could only parry it right to Garra Dembele who hammered
home from close range.
Keita's goal was set up by his persistence on the edge of
the penalty area as he probed an opening and then got a return
pass from Cheick Tidiane Diabate to perfectly place the ball
into the roof of the net.
Then there was the further agony for a full five minute wait
until Guinea's failure to beat Ghana was confirmed. The Mali
players stood anxiously waiting, watching pictures on the big
screen before erupting in celebration.
