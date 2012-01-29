* Zambia reach last eight by beating Equatorial Guinea
* Libya win their first match at the finals since 1982
* Victory over Senegal not enough to reach quarters
By Brian Homewood
MALABO, Jan 29 Zambia beat co-hosts Equatorial
Guinea 1-0 to reach the African Nations Cup quarter-finals on
Sunday and deny a place to Libya who won their first match at
the finals for 30 years against Senegal.
Ihab Al Bouseffi scored twice to lead the Libyans to a 2-1
win in Bata and continue the humiliation of one of the
pre-tournament favourites who lost all three games.
But it was not enough as a second-half goal from Christopher
Katongo gave Zambia victory over the already-qualified hosts to
send the Chipolopolo (Copper-headed bullets) into the last
eight.
Zambia topped Group A with seven points from three games,
overtaking Equatorial Guinea who had qualified with their 2-1
win over Senegal.
"Our target was to go to the top of the group and get to the
semi-final for the first time since 1996," said Zambia coach,
Frenchman Herve Renard.
"If we had lost this evening, we would have gone out. We
didn't want to play for the draw, we absolutely wanted to finish
on top of the group."
Libya, who reached the finals despite last year's civil war
which ravaged the country and forced them to play two of their
three home qualifiers in other countries, finished with four
points.
The North Africans had not won a game at the tournament
since the 1982 edition which they hosted.
LECTURE PLANNED
Equatorial Guinea's team of foreign-based players, who upset
the odds by winning their first two games, faced a lecture from
coach Gilson Paulo after their winning run came to an end.
"We will get the players together this evening to talk about
this match," said Gilson Paulo, who was taken on as a caretaker
earlier this month but given a one-year contract on Saturday.
"This will not affect the team's morale. This is football
and, win or lose, we will carry on the same way."
Playing on a surface cut up by two matches on Wednesday
after a torrential downpour, Libya took the lead after just four
minutes through Ihab Al Bouseffi who shot through the legs of
goalkeeper Khadim Ndiaye for the first of his two goals.
But it was an advantage that lasted just five minutes before
slack marking at a corner allowed Senegal's Ndiaye Dembe Ndiaye
to equalise with a header.
Libya's Mohamed Esnani cleared off the line from a Mamadou
Niang header and their 39-year-old goalkeeper Samir Aboud, who
said before the match he was playing his last game, made a low
diving save to deny Souleymane Camara in the first half.
ATTACKING BOOST
Senegal sought to boost their attack after the interval by
bringing on Papiss Demba Cisse for his new Newcastle United team
mate Demba Ba and later fellow striker Moussa Sow, who made a
surprise return hours before kick off after travelling to Turkey
by private jet to sign for Fenerbahce.
But Cisse could only conjure up a long-range chip over the
onrushing keeper that went over the bar before Al Bouseffi
scored his second goal to win the game with a fine volley.
Equatorial Guinea fielded one locally-born player in their
starting lineup, defender Jose Bokung against Zambia in Malabo.
Katongo settled the match in the 67th minute when he
collected a throw-in and shot inside the near post.
(Editing by Ken Ferris; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more African soccer stories