* Zambia reach last eight by beating Equatorial Guinea

* Libya win their first match at the finals since 1982

* Victory over Senegal not enough to reach quarters

By Brian Homewood MALABO, Jan 29 Zambia beat co-hosts Equatorial Guinea 1-0 to reach the African Nations Cup quarter-finals on Sunday and deny a place to Libya who won their first match at the finals for 30 years against Senegal.

Ihab Al Bouseffi scored twice to lead the Libyans to a 2-1 win in Bata and continue the humiliation of one of the pre-tournament favourites who lost all three games.

But it was not enough as a second-half goal from Christopher Katongo gave Zambia victory over the already-qualified hosts to send the Chipolopolo (Copper-headed bullets) into the last eight.

Zambia topped Group A with seven points from three games, overtaking Equatorial Guinea who had qualified with their 2-1 win over Senegal.

"Our target was to go to the top of the group and get to the semi-final for the first time since 1996," said Zambia coach, Frenchman Herve Renard.

"If we had lost this evening, we would have gone out. We didn't want to play for the draw, we absolutely wanted to finish on top of the group."

Libya, who reached the finals despite last year's civil war which ravaged the country and forced them to play two of their three home qualifiers in other countries, finished with four points.

The North Africans had not won a game at the tournament since the 1982 edition which they hosted.

LECTURE PLANNED

Equatorial Guinea's team of foreign-based players, who upset the odds by winning their first two games, faced a lecture from coach Gilson Paulo after their winning run came to an end.

"We will get the players together this evening to talk about this match," said Gilson Paulo, who was taken on as a caretaker earlier this month but given a one-year contract on Saturday.

"This will not affect the team's morale. This is football and, win or lose, we will carry on the same way."

Playing on a surface cut up by two matches on Wednesday after a torrential downpour, Libya took the lead after just four minutes through Ihab Al Bouseffi who shot through the legs of goalkeeper Khadim Ndiaye for the first of his two goals.

But it was an advantage that lasted just five minutes before slack marking at a corner allowed Senegal's Ndiaye Dembe Ndiaye to equalise with a header.

Libya's Mohamed Esnani cleared off the line from a Mamadou Niang header and their 39-year-old goalkeeper Samir Aboud, who said before the match he was playing his last game, made a low diving save to deny Souleymane Camara in the first half.

ATTACKING BOOST

Senegal sought to boost their attack after the interval by bringing on Papiss Demba Cisse for his new Newcastle United team mate Demba Ba and later fellow striker Moussa Sow, who made a surprise return hours before kick off after travelling to Turkey by private jet to sign for Fenerbahce.

But Cisse could only conjure up a long-range chip over the onrushing keeper that went over the bar before Al Bouseffi scored his second goal to win the game with a fine volley.

Equatorial Guinea fielded one locally-born player in their starting lineup, defender Jose Bokung against Zambia in Malabo.

Katongo settled the match in the 67th minute when he collected a throw-in and shot inside the near post.

(Editing by Ken Ferris; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more African soccer stories