By Mark Gleeson
| LIBREVILLE
LIBREVILLE Jan 5 Home hopes crumbled for Gabon
in the lottery of a penalty shootout at the African Nations Cup
on Sunday but Ghana's hopeful search to end a long drought at
the finals continued.
Mali beat co-hosts Gabon 5-4 on post-match kicks after extra
time in Libreville to douse the passion of an expectant populace
in first of the day's quarter-final encounters. The match ended
1-1 as Mali equalised just six minutes from the end.
Ghana, seeking their first Nations Cup title in 30 years,
won the later game in the provincial town of Franceville,
beating Tunisia 2-1 after extra time courtesy of a goalkeeping
howler.
An embarrassing mistake by Aymen Mathlouthi left him
devastated at the end of a tempestuous encounter but his grief
was nothing like that of Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The French-born striker, whose Mohican haircut, devastating
pace and goal-scoring acumen has turned him into a national
hero, was the only player to fail to convert in the penalty
shootout that followed the draw in Libreville.
MEEK EFFORT
Aubameyang, whose goals had fired Gabon into the knockout
stages, had a meek effort in the shootout saved by Mali's
Soumailia Diakite and left the field disconsolate, weeping on
the shoulder of his father who was Gabon captain in the 1990s.
A near-capacity crowd at the Chinese-built stadium, newly
constructed for the tournament, went silent as the realisation
of their elimination sunk in.
Organisers will now have a headache attempting to fill the
stadiums for Wednesday's semi-finals as locals have largely
ignored matches not involving their own teams.
Mali will meet the Ivory Coast in Libreville while Ghana go
to Bata in co-host country Equatorial Guinea to meet Zambia.
Mali were six minutes from going out before snatching an
equaliser from substitute Cheick Tidiane Diabate.
His 84th minute effort came after a strong run up the wing
by fullback Adama Tamboura and a good cross knocked into
Diabate's path by Modibo Maiga.
But Mali spent much of the game on the back foot as Gabon's
Eric Mouloungui scored in the 55th minute and his team hit the
woodwork before and after his goal.
DEVASTATING
"It is devastating to lose like this but we can also be
proud what we achieved with a young side," Mouloungui said.
Tunisia left a bitter taste as they appeared to lose their
heads in the closing stages of the Franceville game with the
prospect of defeat looming large.
Aymen Abdennour was red-carded for an elbow on an opponent
in extra time but several other vicious tackles went unpunished
as the game descended into a niggly affair with on-field scarps
and repeated protests to the referee.
Ghana had found themselves in a difficult battle with a
quick paced Tunisia side who came back after conceding an early
goal to defender John Mensah.
Saber Khlifa equalised in the 42nd minute but the North
Africans tournament ended when Mathlouthi dropped an innocuous
cross in extra time right at the feet of Dede Ayew, who needed
no invitation to grab Ghana's second.
(Editing by Ian Ransom; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on:
for more soccer stories