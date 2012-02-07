By Mark Gleeson
| LIBREVILLE
LIBREVILLE Feb 7 Coach Alain Giresse said
his Mali players would have their work cut out to defeat Ivory
Coast, a team he calls the "Brazil of Africa", in Wednesday's
Nations Cup semi-finals.
Zambia also know they are underdogs against 2010 World Cup
quarter-finals Ghana on the same day.
Former France midfielder Giresse heaped praise on the depth
of quality in Ivory Coast's squad, comparing them to five-times
world champions Brazil.
"This is a game we have to approach with some circumspection
but we see it as a challenge," he told reporters ahead of the
match in Libreville.
"We will take it slowly and look to match them in all
departments."
Mali squeezed through by beating co-hosts Gabon 5-4 on
penalties in Sunday's quarter-final in Libreville.
The Ivorians were 3-0 winners over co-hosts Equatorial
Guinea on Saturday and will feel probably less tired than Mali
who played an extra half hour of football one day later.
Ghana, who lost to Egypt in 2010, are trying to reach the
final for the second edition running.
Ivory Coast last made the final in 2006 when they were
beaten by Egypt on penalties.
Zambia coach Herve Renard believes Ghana are the "hot
favourites" to lift the title this time.
"They have been the best team in Africa for the past few
years, they almost reached the World Cup semi-finals," said
Renard who was assistant coach when Ghana made it to the Nations
Cup semis four years ago.
"We will need something special to beat them in Bata," he
added.
Zambia reached the semis for the first time since 1996 by
beating Sudan 3-0 on Saturday while Ghana had to go to extra
time to eliminate Tunisia 2-1.
Zambia (1974 and 1994) and Mali (1972) have played in
previous finals but have never won the African Nations Cup.
