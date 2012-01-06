LISBON Jan 6 Djalma Campos has been
included in the Porto squad for Saturday's league game against
Sporting Lisbon after Angola gave the striker permission to join
up late with the national side heading to the African Nations
Cup finals.
"Djalma trained today, as he did all week and I count on
having him in the squad for Sporting. Porto has a good relation
with the Angolan federation," coach Vitor Pereira said in a news
conference, broadcast on Portuguese television on Thursday.
Earlier this week, Angola coach Lito Vidigal told a news
conference in Luanda he wanted Djalma with the squad by
Saturday.
Angola's change of heart was in contrast to the stance of
the Ivory Coast, who have refused to allow African Footballer of
the Year Yaya Toure and brother Kolo Toure to play for
Manchester City in their FA Cup clash with Manchester United at
the weekend.
Djalma will fly on Sunday to Luanda to join up with the rest
of the Angola squad, who are in Cabinda for their pre-tournament
preparations.
Mali have agreed Seydou Keita can play for Barcelona in
Sunday's derby against Espanyol while Tunisia midfielder Hocine
Ragued has been allowed to return to Turkey to play for
Karabukspor against Genclerbirligi.
The African Nations Cup takes place in Gabon and Equatorial
Guinea from Jan. 21 to Feb. 12.
(Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga in Lisbon and Mark Gleeson in
Cape Town; Editing By Alison Wildey)