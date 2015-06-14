CAPE TOWN, June 14 Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan's double set them on the way to a 7-1 mauling of Mauritius in Accra on Sunday in their opening match of the preliminary competition for the 2017 African Nations Cup.

Ghana finished runners-up at the previous finals in Equatorial Guinea earlier this year and the Avram Grant-coached side made the perfect start in their attempt to reach the next continental championship in Gabon with a goals spree.

Jordan Ayew netted two more to go with strikes from Christian Atsu, Jeff Schlupp, his first in international football, and David Accam.

Emmanuel Adebayor put aside a difficult week to net twice for Togo, including a last-minute winner, as they came from a goal down at halftime to record a 2-1 home win over Liberia.

Adebayor only arrived in camp for the match on Wednesday, 10 days after his team mates, but despite the anger of new coach Tom Saintfiet, who accused the forward of a lack of discipline, he was forgiven and allowed to play.

It proved a smart move as Adebayor equalised from a corner midway through the second half before giving his side the victory a minute from time.

Cameroon also needed a late winner from striker Vincent Aboubakar having been frustrated for 90 minutes by minnows Mauritania in Yaounde.

Aboubakar's injury-time goal gave Cameroon the early lead in their pool after rivals South Africa were surprisingly held goalless at home by Gambia on Saturday.

Egypt, who have missed the last three continental finals, scored three times in nine second half minutes to break the resistance of Tanzania and win 3-0 in Alexandria. Goals from Ramy Rabia, Basem Morsi and Mohamed Salah lifted Egypt to the top of their pool ahead of Nigeria on goal-difference.

Ndombe Mubele and Joel Kimwaki scored second-half goals as DR Congo held off a spirited Madagascar for a 2-1 win in Kinshasa, while Ethiopia triumphed by the same scoreline over tiny Lesotho in Bahir Dar.

Rwanda, Niger and Sudan recorded 1-0 wins against Mozambique, Namibia and Sierra Leone respectively, and there were 1-1 draws for Kenya in Congo and Benin in Equatorial Guinea.

The next round of matches are in September. The winners of the 13 qualifying groups plus the two best runners-up qualify for the finals in Gabon. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Martyn Herman)