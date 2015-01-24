MALABO Jan 24 Ivory Coast snatched a late equaliser to hold Mali 1-1 while Cameroon's match against Guinea produced the same scoreline on Saturday as the draws continued to flow in a remarkably even African Nations Cup.

Saturday's Group D games completed the second round of matches and, incredibly, none of the 16 teams have qualified for the quarter-finals or been knocked out of the tournament.

Ten of the 16 matches so far have produced draws while all four matches in Group D have ended 1-1.

The group could even be decided by the drawing of lots if the two final matches on Wednesday, Cameroon v Ivory Coast and Guinea v Mali, are drawn by the same scoreline.

Mali, semi-finalists in the last two Nations Cups, broke a sequence of six matches without scoring against their bigger neighbours when Bakary Sako lashed home a superb volley from Sambou Yatabare's cross in the seventh minute.

The Eagles, who also conceded a late goal in their 1-1 draw with Cameroon, then resisted 80 minutes of Ivorian dominance before finally capitulating when Max Gradel levelled with three minutes to play.

Cameroon, meanwhile, took an early lead against Guinea when Benjamin Moukandjo scored direct from a corner although the ball was helped into the net by goalkeeper Naby Yattara.

Ibrahima Traore equalised three minutes before halftime when he received the ball with his back to goal and, despite the attention of a pack of defenders, turned and fired a low shot into the far corner from 25 metres.

Cameroon, unbeaten in nine games since their dismal World Cup performance, missed two gilt-edged chances in the second half while Guinea had a stoppage-time penalty appeal turned down.

The first two quarter-finalists will be decided on Sunday when Group A leaders Congo (4 points) meet Burkina Faso (1), the previous tournament's runners-up, and hosts Equatorial Guinea (2) face Gabon (3).

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan, who scored a late goal in the 1-0 win over Algeria on Friday, said he was still suffering from malaria, although he is unlikely to miss their final Group C match against South Africa on Tuesday.

"It's a really bad disease, it really takes everything out of you," he told reporters in Mongomo. "I still feel weak and I was in hospital last week and missed our first game." (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)