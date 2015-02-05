(Changes slug, no change to text)

MALABO Feb 5 Violent scenes overshadowed the African Nations Cup semi-final as Ghana reached Sunday's final with a 3-0 win over hosts Equatorial Guinea on Thursday in a match halted for 34 minutes late in the second half.

The crowd spilling onto the field meant the match was halted eight minutes from time as spectators sought sanctuary behind the goal after home fans attacked Ghana supporters and rained objects down on their bench.

Security forces fired tear gas and used a helicopter to clear the crowd, almost emptying the stands before the game was finally concluded with the referee playing two more minutes before calling time.

A controversially awarded penalty converted by Jordan Ayew in the 42nd minute, which initially sparked the violence, was followed by goals from Mubarak Wakaso and Andre Ayew to ensure Ghana reached a record ninth final where they will face the Ivory Coast. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)