BATA, Equatorial Guinea Feb 8 Ivory Coast won the African Nations Cup for the first time in 23 years as they edged Ghana 9-8 on penalties following a goalless draw after extra time in Sunday's final at Estadio de Bata.

Goalkeeper Boubacar Barry converted the decisive spot kick to ensure a first title since Ivory Coast last beat Ghana in similar circumstances in 1992.

It took a total of 22 kicks to settle the outcome on Sunday after the Ivorians had missed their first two attempts.

Victory for the Ivory Coast also handed coach Herve Renard the distinction of becoming the first coach to win the Nations Cup with different countries after his success with Zambia in 2012, when they edged the Ivorians in a shootout. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)