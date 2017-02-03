LIBREVILLE Feb 3 Factbox on Egypt and Cameroon who contest Sunday's African Nations Cup final in Libreville:

EGYPT

Best performance: Winners 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010

Previous appearances in finals: (22) 1957, 1959, 1962, 1963, 1970, 1974, 1976, 1980, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010.

FIFA world ranking Jan. 2017: 35

Road to the final

Group D

Jan 17. (Port Gentil) drew with Mali 0-0

Jan 21. (Port Gentil) beat Uganda 1-0 (Abdallah El Said)

Jan 25. (Port Gentil) beat Ghana 1-0 (Mohamed Salah)

Quarter-final

Jan 29. (Port Gentil) beat Morocco 1-0 (Mahmoud Kahraba)

Semi-final

Feb 1. (Libreville) beat Burkina Faso 4-3 on penalties after 1-1 draw (Mohamed Salah)

- - -

Coach: Hector Cuper

The 61-year-old Argentine was the only Latin American coach in the field for this year's Nations Cup finals.

A former international centre back, he secured his coaching credentials in La Liga with Mallorca, qualifying them for the Champions League, and then Valencia, who he took to two Champions League finals in 2000 and 2001.

He was poached by Inter Milan but lost his job not long after they lost the title on the last day of the 2002-03 season.

He was national coach of Georgia but did not win a game and was appointed Egypt's boss in April 2015.

- - -

Squad:

Goalkeepers: 16-Sherif Ekramy (Al Ahly), 1-Essam El Hadary (Wadi Degla), 23-Ahmed El Shennawi (Zamalek)

Defenders: 13-Mohamed Abdelshafi (Al Ahly Jeddah), 12-Ahmed Dwidar (Zamalek), 3-Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City), 7-Ahmed Fathi (Al Ahly), 4-Omar Gaber (FC Basle), 2-Ali Gabr (Zamalek), 15-Karim Hafez (Racing Lens), 6-Ahmed Hegazy, 20-Saad Samir (both Al Ahly)

Midfielders: 17-Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), 19-Abdallah El Said (Al Ahly), 21-Mahmoud Trezeguet (Excel Mouscron), 8-Tarek Hamed, 5-Ibrahim Salah (both Zamalek), 22-Amr Warda (Panetolikos)

Forwards: 11-Mahmoud Kahraba (Al Ahly Jeddah), 9-Ahmed Kouka (Sporting Braga), 18-Marwan Mohsen (Al Ahly), 10-Mohamed Salah (Roma), 14-Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City).

CAMEROON

Best performance: Winners 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002

Previous appearances in finals: (17) 1970, 1972, 1982, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1992, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2015.

FIFA world ranking Jan. 2017: 62

Road to the final

Group A

Jan 14. (Libreville) drew Burkina Faso 1-1 (Benjamin Moukandjo)

Jan 18. (Libreville) beat Guinea Bissau 2-1 (Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui, Sebastien Siani)

Jan 22. (Libreville) drew with Gabon 0-0

Quarter-final

Jan 28 (Franceville) beat Senegal 5-4 on penalties after 0-0 draw

Semi-final

Feb 2. (Franceville) beat Ghana 2-0 (Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui, Christian Bassogog)

- - -

Coach: Hugo Broos

The Belgian has had a tough year since replacing Volke Finke but been resolute in freshening up the team despite criticism.

The 64-year-old was a Belgium international, playing at the World Cup in Mexico in 1986 where they finished fourth, and spending his career at Anderlecht and then their arch rivals Club Bruges.

He also coached both clubs, wining the Belgian league with Bruges in 1992 and 1996 and with Anderlecht in 2004.

He moved abroad in 2008 to coach in Greece and Turkey and later in Algeria.

- - -

Squad

Goalkeepers: 16-Jules Goda (Ajaccio), 23-Georges Mbokwe (Coton Sport), 1-Fabrice Ondoa (Sevilla)

Defenders: 19-Fai Collins (Standard Liege), 21-Mohamed Djeitei (Gimnastic Tarragona), 2-Ernest Mabouka (MSK Zilina), 5-Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui (Slavia Prague), 22-Jonathan Ngwem (Progresso Sambizanga), 3-Nicolas Nkoulou (Olympqiue Lyonnais), 6-Ambroise Oyongo (Montreal Impact), 4-Adolphe Teikeu (Sochaux)

Midfielders: 12-Franck Boya (Apejes), 17-Arnaud Djoum (Heart of Midlothian), 14-Georges Mandjeck (Metz), 8-Benjamin Moukandjo (Lorient), 11-Edgar Salli (St Gallen), 15-Sebastien Siani (Oostende)

Forwards: 10-Vincent Aboubakar (Besiktas), 13-Christian Bassogog (Aalborg), 7-Clinton Njie (Olympique Marseille), 18-Robert Ndip Tambe (Spartak Trnava), 20-Karl Toko-Ekambi (Angers), 9-Jacques Zoua (Kaiserslautern).

- - -

RECENT MEETINGS

May 2012 Egypt beat Cameroon 2-1 in friendly in Khartoum, Sudan

Jan 2010 Egypt beat Cameroon 3-1 after extra time in African Nations Cup quarter-final in Benguela, Angola

Feb 2008 Egypt beat Cameroon 1-0 in African Nations Cup final in Accra, Ghana

Jan 2008 Egypt beat Cameroon 4-2 in African Nations Cup group match in Kumasi, Ghana

Oct 2005 Cameroon and Egypt drew 1-1 in a World Cup qualifier in Yaounde (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)