CAIRO Nov 11 The 2015 Africa Cup of Nations will not take place in Morocco and the country has been disqualified from playing in the tournament, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The decision by CAF's Executive Committee at a meeting in Cairo followed a request by the north African country to postpone the tournament over fears of a possible spread of the Ebola virus. (Writing by Ken Ferris, editing by Ed Osmond)