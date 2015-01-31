MALABO Jan 31 Ivory Coast forward Gervinho is due to return to action at the African Nations Cup on Sunday after completing a two-match suspension in a boost to his side's chances in their quarter-final against Algeria.

"It is clear that we will face a good Algerian team. We will need to be at our maximum level if we are to advance to the semi-finals of the Nations Cup," he told reporters on Saturday.

Television pictures of an animated Gervinho running a gauntlet of emotions while supporting his country from the stands have served as a reminder of the passionate approach he brings to the team.

The AS Roma winger was sent off for slapping Guinea's Naby Keita in his side's opening match at the tournament in Equatorial Guinea.

He apologised before turning anxious spectator as the Ivorians drew both their first two games before taking top place in Group D with a 1-0 win over Cameroon on Wednesday.

