LIBREVILLE Feb 8 A brilliant individual goal from Gervinho clinched Ivory Coast's place in the African Nations Cup final with a 1-0 win over Mali 1-0 in the semi-final on Wednesday.

A deft back heel took Gervinho past defender Ousmane Berthe and he ran all of 30 metres into the penalty area to score just before halftime.

The Ivorians will met Zambia in Sunday's final in Libreville.

They twice hit the woodwork in the first half but both sides looked desperately tired in a second half littered with fouls.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson, Editing by Ed Osmond)