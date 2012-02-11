By Mark Gleeson
LIBREVILLE
LIBREVILLE Feb 11 Francois Zahoui has
overcome self-doubts over his ability as coach of the Ivory
Coast to emerge with plaudits for his tactical acumen on the eve
of the African Nations Cup final against Zambia.
Relatively inexperienced when he succeeded Sven Goran
Eriksson after the 2010 World Cup, Zahoui now stands on the
brink of winning only a second Nations Cup title for his
country.
"At first I wondered whether I would be up to the job and
others also doubted my capacity to take on the job but I knew
that if I work serenely I could achieve my goals," he told
reporters as the Ivorians prepared for their third final.
"I've a team of talented players, stars really, who have
worked under famous coaches at famous clubs. But they have
confidence in me, I have a good relationship with them and we
have a common goal to leave here at the top."
Early in the tournament, Zahoui made it clear that winning
would be the top priority, even if his side had to grind out the
results.
It meant a usually expansive Ivorian approach was changed,
with emphasis on defence first and little of the flamboyance
usually associated with the team.
At first Zahoui was criticised but after reaching the final
by winning all five games without conceding a goal he is now
being hailed as astute.
"Getting players to check their natural instinct and work
collectively has been impressive," says former African
Footballer of the Year Kalusha Bwalya, now president of the
Zambian football association.
Zahoui said his players had bought into the his philosophy
quickly.
"We are all aware of the burden of responsibility and the
expectation of our country to perform. The project was very
clear to the players. We are a group of 23, not a collection of
individual stars, and with the past experience we are aware of
the task," he said.
Hanging over the Ivorians at the tournament in Equatorial
Guinea and Gabon has been their recent failures. They were also
heavily fancied for the 2006, 2008 and 2010 tournaments but
crashed at crucial junctures.
"This time we have approached each game with respect for the
opponent, serenity but also a big determination," added Zahoui.
"I have been very proud to coach this time and players of
this ability."
