By Mark Gleeson
| LIBREVILLE
LIBREVILLE Feb 7 Ivory Coast striker Salomon
Kalou remains an injury doubt for Wednesday's African Nations
Cup semi-final against Mali, coach Francois Zahoui said on
Tuesday.
Kalou has battled with a hamstring injury throughout the
tournament and faces a fitness test hours before the game in
Libreville.
"We are concerned about him but he is showing signs of
recovery. We'll see before the game but we hope to be able to
play him because he is a major player in the team," Zahoui told
a news conference.
"We are praying he will make it, the doctors are doing their
best to get him fit."
Zahoui said his team were approaching the match with
"serenity and humility", despite being overwhelming favourites.
"It's a difficult thing to be the favourites and when you
play against a team who really have nothing to lose," he added.
"We had the same situation in the quarter-final against
Equatorial Guinea and came close to disaster. We were too
anxious in the first half of that game and it was only after we
discussed it at halftime that the players were more composed.
"We know that Mali will play with great heart and all these
predictions of the journalists mean nothing. Our objective
remains to finish the tournament as the best in Africa and if we
remain focus and determined then we can beat them."
(Editing by Justin Palmer)