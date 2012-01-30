MALABO Jan 30 Angola, needing a point to reach the African Nations Cup quarter-finals, were eliminated on Monday after losing 2-0 in their final game to Ivory Coast who had fielded a largely reserve team.

Emmanuel Eboue put the Ivorians ahead after 32 minutes and Wilfried Bony tapped in the second just after the hour following a blunder by defender Dani Mussunguna, who headed the ball over his own goalkeeper leaving him stranded.

Angola, who were twice close to pulling a goal back, finished level on four points in Group B with Sudan, who beat Burkina Faso 2-1, but were eliminated on goal difference.

Ivory Coast had already qualified and topped the group with maximum points from three games, which they completed without conceding a goal.

