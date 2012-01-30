MALABO Jan 30 Angola, needing a point to
reach the African Nations Cup quarter-finals, were eliminated on
Monday after losing 2-0 in their final game to Ivory Coast who
had fielded a largely reserve team.
Emmanuel Eboue put the Ivorians ahead after 32 minutes and
Wilfried Bony tapped in the second just after the hour following
a blunder by defender Dani Mussunguna, who headed the ball over
his own goalkeeper leaving him stranded.
Angola, who were twice close to pulling a goal back,
finished level on four points in Group B with Sudan, who beat
Burkina Faso 2-1, but were eliminated on goal difference.
Ivory Coast had already qualified and topped the group with
maximum points from three games, which they completed without
conceding a goal.
