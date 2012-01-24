MALABO, JAN 24 - By Brian Homewood
MALABO Jan 24 The Ivory Coast players have been
told by their coach to forget the creature comforts of their
European clubs and get to grips with windowless changing rooms
and sauna-like conditions.
Francois Zahoui added that playing for their country against
Group B opponents Sudan, Burkina Faso and Angola mattered more
than appearing in La Liga or the English Premier League.
"I tell them to forget the comforts of the club, the
national team its a different kettle of fish," the impassioned
coach, clearly exasperated by criticism of his team's opening
1-0 win over lowly Sudan, told reporters.
"Here we play in sauna-like conditions, with referees who do
what they can under difficult circumstances.
"I have seen changing rooms where there are no windows and
no air-conditioning and it's like an oven inside, but that's the
African reality," Zahoui said at the team's luxury hotel with
its own private beach and golf club.
"I have told my players that the national team is the
highest level for any professional player.
"You can have players from clubs like Barcelona, Arsenal,
Chelsea, Manchester, but the national team is a step up for each
one.
"You must have humility with you, knowing that the country
is expecting a win."
Ivory Coast are among the favourites to win their first
title since 1992 after losing in the 2006 final and 2008
semi-finals.
On both occasions, they played some of the best football in
the tournament but lost to Egypt at the crucial stage.
Zahoui reiterated that his priority was to win this time.
"It doesn't matter if it's a header in the last minute," he
said.
"I know through experience that when Ivory Coast won the
Nations Cup in 1992, we played extra-time in three games and won
on penalties.
"We are favourites and everyone expects to win easily but I
work on the basis of respecting the opponents," said the coach
who used references to Greece, Argentina, Cameroon and Burundi
to make his points.
"When Greece won the Euro 2004 in Portugal (playing
defensively), everyone said it was a fantastic achievement but
when we play that way, they don't like it.
"I'm going to install a winning mentality and make sure we
learn the lessons of the past. My mission is to take the cup
back to Abidjan,.
"My players are going to suffer and are going to win
matches."
Ivory Coast face Burkina Faso in their next game on
Thursday.
