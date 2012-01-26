MALABO Jan 26 Unimpressive Ivory Coast
survived an early penalty appeal on their way to a flattering
2-0 win over Burkina Faso at the African Nations Cup which took
them into the quarter-finals on Thursday.
Salomon Kalou's first-half strike and a bizarre own goal
from Bakary Kone were enough to give the Ivorians their second
straight win in Group B and a place in the last eight with a
match to spare.
Burkina, who again paid for defensive mistakes as they did
in their 2-1 defeat to Angola, were eliminated.
However, Ivory Coast's performance is unlikely to appease
the critics angry with coach Francois Zahoui's safety-first
tactics with a team boasting six Premier League players in the
starting line-up.
The Elephants produced a similarly dreary display in their
opening 1-0 win over Sudan, another theoretically much weaker
team.
The game could have taken a different turn if Burkina Faso
had been awarded a penalty in the ninth minute when Jonathan
Pitroipa was tripped in the area, but play was waved on.
Instead, the Elephants went ahead in the 16th minute when
Kalou scored with full-blooded volley after two Burkina Faso
defenders failed to clear Drogba's cross.
The Ivorians sat back, allowing Burkina back into the game
as Alain Traore had three long-range efforts on goal before the
break.
Pitroipa set up Burkina's best chance after halftime when he
tricked his way to the byline and Traore's side-footed effort
was stopped by a grateful Boubacar Barry.
Gervinho missed two good chances on the break for the
Ivorians, who often pulled eight players back into their own
half even when in possession, before Kone's misfortune.
Arthur Boka sent a long free kick into the Burkina area and
Kone, unmarked, sent a backwards header looping over stranded
Daouda Diakite.
