LONDON Jan 22 By Brian
Homewood
MALABO Jan 22 Didier Drogba's header just
before halftime was enough to give Ivory Coast a 1-0 win over
rank outsiders Sudan in the African Nations Cup on Sunday.
Sudan, fielding a side entirely made up of home-based
players against an Ivorian team consisting only of foreign-based
players, did enough to deserve a point in the Group B game.
Ivory Coast, with Drogba desperate to win something for his
country at the age of 33, are among the favourites but will have
to improve if they are to add to their only Nations Cup title
won 20 years ago.
Gervinho and Jean-Jacques Gosso Gosso sent efforts high over
the bar in a generally sluggish start by the Elephants, who
seemed to struggle in the extremely muggy conditions.
The favourites broke through four minutes from halftime when
Salomon Kalou provided a perfectly-flighted cross and Drogba
headed in, possibly helped by a slight deflection.
However, instead of bringing the Ivorians to life, the goal
seemed to have the opposite effect and they were lucky to reach
the break with their lead intact.
Almost immediately after the goal, Mohamed Ahmed Basha shot
wide from an excellent position for Sudan before Mudather Tayeb
hit the crossbar in the next attack.
Undeterred, Sudan continued to push forward after halftime.
Tayeb's low cross nearly got Kolo Toure into a tangle as he
just managed to clear his lines and, in the next attack,
goalkeeper Boubacar Barry struggled to turn away Yousef
Alaeldin's awkward bouncing shot.
Sudan were close again just before the hour when Tayeb had a
header turned over by Barry.
Gervinho nearly added a second with a shot which squirmed
through Mahjoub El Moez's arms but the Sudanese goalkeeper
managed to grab the ball as it was about to creep over the line.
(Editing by Ed Osmond, To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
(Editing by Ed Osmond)