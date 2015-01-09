MALABO Jan 9 Factbox on African Nations Cup qualifiers Ivory Coast.

Previous appearances in finals: (20) 1965, 1968, 1970, 1974, 1980, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013 Best performance: Winners 1992 Drawn in Group D with Cameroon, Guinea and Mali.

Coach: Herve Renard

The 46-year-old Frenchman returned to take charge of Zambia just months before taking the team to the Nations Cup title in 2012.

He left Zambia after the 2010 tournament to become coach of Angola but was fired after just six months and moved on to USM Alger in Algeria.

In late 2013 he was tasked with saving the Ligue 1 status of Sochaux but failed on the last day of the season, taking over the Ivory Cast after the World Cup in Brazil.

Renard played at Cannes in France before working in China, England and with Ghana's Black Stars.

Key player: Yaya Toure. Age: 31. Midfielder.

Was named African Footballer of the Year for a fourth successive year this week, setting a new record.

He has had a nomadic career, playing at clubs in seven different countries before his move after the 2010 World Cup to Manchester City.

Part of the City team who won two Premier League title in the last three season, scoring 20 goals in the last campaign in a remarkable return for a midfielder

FIFA world ranking Jan. 2015: 28

How they qualified: Second place team in Group D, behind Cameroon but ahead of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sierra Leone.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Boubacar Barry (Lokeren), Sylvain Gbohouo (Sewe Sport), Sayouba Mande (Staebek)

Defenders: Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro (Toulouse), Serge Aurier (Paris Saint-Germain), Eric Bertrand Bailly (Espanyol), Wilfried Kanon (ADO Den Haag), Siaka Tiene (Montpellier HSC), Kolo Toure (Liverpool), Ousmane Viera (Rizespor)

Midfielders: Roger Assale (Sewe Sport), Serey Die (Basle), Ismael Diomande (St Etienne), Cheick Doukoure (Metz), Max Gradel (St Etienne), Cheick Tiote (Newcastle United), Yaya Toure (Manchester City)

Forwards: Wilfried Bony (Swansea City), Seydou Doumbia (CSKA Moscow), Gervinho (Roma), Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin), Junior Tallo (Bastia), Lacina Traore (Monaco).